PHOTOS: XC 2020 FSU Invite

The Georgia Tech cross country program made its second trip to The Sunshine State last weekend as the Jackets took on the Florida State Invitational in Tallahassee. The meet featured an assortment of some of the best XC programs in the South Region including five SEC and five ACC schools. Tech’s men’s squad took second overall on the team leaderboard in the 8K Collegiate Invite, led by senior Andrew Kent’s second-place performance. Five Yellow Jacket men finished in the top-20, with three of them being listed as freshmen. On the women’s end of things the Jackets earned a third-place team finish, with junior Liz Galarza crossing the line first for Tech in 13th-place. Four of the Georgia Tech women placed in the top-25, with a strong showing by the middle of the pack as junior MK Knott (16th-place) and sophomore Claire Moritz (19th-place), both combined to pass 26 total runners during the final 1000m.