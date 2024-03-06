PHOTOS: Women’s Basketball vs. Pitt

Sports
Baseball
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Basketball (M)
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Basketball (W)
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Cross Country (M)
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Cross Country (W)
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Football
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Golf
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Softball
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Swimming & Diving
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Tennis (M)
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Tennis (W)
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Track & Field (M)
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Track & Field (W)
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Volleyball
Schedule
Roster
News
fb
tw
inst
Tickets
Fans
FAN INFORMATION
All Sports Schedule
Camps
Clear Bag Policy
Donation/Activity Requests
Email Sign Up
Junior Jackets Kids Club
Mobile Ticket Guide
Official Fan Travel
Social Directory
MULTIMEDIA
Georgia Tech App
Podcasts
GT All-Access
Radio
ACC Network
Photo Galleries
YouTube
GAMEDAY, EVENT & PARKING INFO
Football Gameday 101
Football Parking Information
Helluva Block Party
Tailgate Village
BAND, CHEER & SPIRIT
Georgia Tech Band
Buzz Mascot Appearances
Goldrush Dance Team
Georgia Tech Cheerleading
Wreck Appearance Request
Shop
A-T Fund
Total Person Program
TOTAL PERSON PROGRAM
Total Person Program Overview
Student-Athlete Advisory Board
Info
INSIDE ATHLETICS
Athletics Brand Guidelines
Business Office
Creative Requests
Facilities
Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame
GTAA Board of Trustees
Invesco QQQ is All the Buzz
Jersey Retirement
Letterwinners Club
Local Partners
Sports Medicine
Sponsorship
Staff Directory
Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center
MEDIA INFORMATION
Media Credentials and Policies
STUDENT-ATHLETE RESOURCES
Name, Image and Likeness
Academics
Compliance
Social network
Social network
Social network
Open search form
Close search form
Type to search
Open mobile menu
Women's Basketball
Schedule
Roster
News
Stats
Recruiting
Archive
more
2023-24 Pre-Season Information (PDF)
2023-24 Media Guide
2023-24 Media Center
2023-24 Season Stats (PDF)
2023-24 Marketing Promotions
Nell Fortner Camps
Kay Yow Cancer Fund Donation
March 6, 2024
PHOTOS: Women's Basketball vs. Pitt
Share
RELATED GALLERIES
March 3, 2024
PHOTOS: Women's Basketball at Miami
Photos by Kevin Ortiz
PHOTOS: Women's Basketball at Miami
February 25, 2024
PHOTOS: Women's Basketball vs. Wake Forest
PHOTOS: Women's Basketball vs. Wake Forest
February 22, 2024
PHOTOS: Women's Basketball vs. Louisville
Photos by Danny Karnik
PHOTOS: Women's Basketball vs. Louisville
Skip To Main Content