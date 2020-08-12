PHOTOS: Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Georgia Tech women’s basketball has had 11 players inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in history, dating back to 1989. Take a look back at the honored players in the photo gallery below.
Kate Brandt – Played 1981-84 – Inducted in 1989
Tory Ehle – Played 1984-87 – Inducted in 1990
Bonnie Tate – Played 1977-79 – Inducted in 1991
Jamie Posey – Played 1978-81 – Inducted in 1992
LeeAnn Woodhull – Played 1980-83 – Inducted in 1993
Dolores Bootz – Played 1985-88 – Inducted in 1994
Ida Neal – Played 1986-89 – Inducted in 1995
Marielle Walker – Played 1985-88 – Inducted in 1996
Bernadette McGlade – Coached 1982-88 – Inducted in 1998
Karen Lounsbury – Played 1989-92 – Inducted in 2006
Kisha Ford – Played 1994-97 – Inducted in 2008