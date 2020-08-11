PHOTOS: Head Men's Tennis Coach Kenny Thorne

The all-time winningest coach at Georgia Tech and an accomplished professional tennis player, Kenny Thorne has guided the Yellow Jackets to become one of the most successful programs in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Tech has reached the NCAA Championship 13 times in his 21 years at the helm and multiple national final team rankings. Under Thorne’s guidance, Tech had at least one ITA All-American every year from 2009-13, and has had at least one All-ACC honoree each year since 2008. He has coached 10 different players to All-ACC honors 21 times, three of his players have been named ACC Player of the Year, and nine different players have earned ITA All-America honors. Thirteen players have earned bids to the NCAA Singles Championship and eight have made the NCAA Doubles Championship field.

In more than 20 years of leading his alma mater, Thorne has been named ACC Coach of the Year twice (1999, 2017) and the National Coach of the Year in 2011. He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame in 1995.