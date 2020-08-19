PHOTOS: Softball All-Americans

Looking back at Tech softball’s eight All-American honorees – Laura Williams (1997), Tara Knudsen (2002), Jessica Sallinger (2004, 2005), Caitlin Lever (2007), Aileen Morales (2007), Hope Rush (2010), Jen Yee (2010) and Kelsi Weserman (2011).
Laura Williams, SS
- First Team All-American (1997)
- First Team All-Southeast Region (1997)
- ACC Player of the Year (1997)
- ACC Rooke of the Year (1994)
- Four-time All-ACC selection
- Program leader in career hits (292), triples (31)
- Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame (2007)
Tara Knudsen, SS
- Third Team All-American (2002)
- First Team All-Southeast Region (2002)
- Three-time All-ACC honoree
Jessica Sallinger, P
- Third Team All-American (2004, 2005)
- Three-time First Team All-Southeast Region (2002, 2004, 2005)
- NCAA All-Tournament team (2002, 2003, 2004)
- ACC Pitcher of the Year (2005)
- ACC Rookie of the Year (2002)
- Three-time All-ACC honoree
- Two-time ACC Tournament MVP (2002, 2005)
- Program leader – career ERA (1.12), Opp. OBA (.150) strikeouts per game (9.71), wins (109), shutouts (52), strikeouts (1,398)
- Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame (2015)
Caitlin Lever, OF
- First Team All-American (2007)
- First Team All-Southeast Region (2007)
- Three-time All-ACC selection
- School-record 94 hits in a season (2007)
Aileen Morales, SS
- Third-team All-American (2007)
- Three-time All-Southeast Region (2005, 2007, 2008)
- ACC Rookie of the Year (2005)
- Three-time All-ACC selection
- Program leader – career games played (265), games started (265), stolen bases (154)
- Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame (2020)
Hope Rush, P/DP
- Third Team All-American (2010)
- Two-time All-Southeast Region (2010, 2012)
- ACC Rookie of the Year (2010)
- Three-time All-ACC honoree
- ACC Tournament MVP (2010, 2012)
Jen Yee, 2B
- First team All-American (2010)
- ACC Player of the Year (2010)
- Two-time All-Southeast Region (2009, 2010)
- Two-time All-ACC honoree
- Program leader – career batting average (.425), SLG% (.814), OBP (.552), runs (229)
Kelsi Weseman, SS
- Second team All-American (2011)
- Three-time All-Southeast Region (2010, 2011, 2012)
- ACC Player of the Year (2011, 2012)
- ACC Rookie of the Year (2009)
- Four-time All-ACC honoree
- Program leader – career doubles (53),