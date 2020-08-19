Open search form
PHOTOS: Softball All-Americans

Looking back at Tech softball’s eight All-American honorees – Laura Williams (1997), Tara Knudsen (2002), Jessica Sallinger (2004, 2005), Caitlin Lever (2007), Aileen Morales (2007), Hope Rush (2010), Jen Yee (2010) and Kelsi Weserman (2011).

Laura Williams, SS

  • First Team All-American (1997)
  • First Team All-Southeast Region (1997)
  • ACC Player of the Year (1997)
  • ACC Rooke of the Year (1994)
  • Four-time All-ACC selection
  • Program leader in career hits (292), triples (31)
  • Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame (2007)
Laura Williams

Tara Knudsen, SS

  • Third Team All-American (2002)
  • First Team All-Southeast Region (2002)
  • Three-time All-ACC honoree

Jessica Sallinger, P

  • Third Team All-American (2004, 2005)
  • Three-time First Team All-Southeast Region (2002, 2004, 2005)
  • NCAA All-Tournament team (2002, 2003, 2004)
  • ACC Pitcher of the Year (2005)
  • ACC Rookie of the Year (2002)
  • Three-time All-ACC honoree
  • Two-time ACC Tournament MVP (2002, 2005)
  • Program leader – career ERA (1.12), Opp. OBA (.150) strikeouts per game (9.71), wins (109), shutouts (52), strikeouts (1,398)
  • Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame (2015)

Caitlin Lever, OF

  • First Team All-American (2007)
  • First Team All-Southeast Region (2007)
  • Three-time All-ACC selection
  • School-record 94 hits in a season (2007)

Aileen Morales, SS

  • Third-team All-American (2007)
  • Three-time All-Southeast Region (2005, 2007, 2008)
  • ACC Rookie of the Year (2005)
  • Three-time All-ACC selection
  • Program leader – career games played (265), games started (265), stolen bases (154)
  • Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame (2020)

Hope Rush, P/DP

  • Third Team All-American (2010)
  • Two-time All-Southeast Region (2010, 2012)
  • ACC Rookie of the Year (2010)
  • Three-time All-ACC honoree
  • ACC Tournament MVP (2010, 2012)

Jen Yee, 2B

  • First team All-American (2010)
  • ACC Player of the Year (2010)
  • Two-time All-Southeast Region (2009, 2010)
  • Two-time All-ACC honoree
  • Program leader – career batting average (.425), SLG% (.814), OBP (.552), runs (229)
Jen Yee

Kelsi Weseman, SS

  • Second team All-American (2011)
  • Three-time All-Southeast Region (2010, 2011, 2012)
  • ACC Player of the Year (2011, 2012)
  • ACC Rookie of the Year (2009)
  • Four-time All-ACC honoree
  • Program leader – career doubles (53),

