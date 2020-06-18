PHOTOS: Rising Junior Guard Michael Devoe

One of the most improved players in the ACC from freshman to sophomore seasons, Michael Devoe his scoring average more than six points per game overall and four points per game in conference play, and earned honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors. AP named him to its All-ACC second team. Michael finished No. 7 in the ACC in scoring (16.0 ppg) and No. 5 in field goal percentage (47.6) , and he connected on 42.7 percent of his three-point tries, 44.2 percent in ACC games, the best rate for a Tech player since Anthony Morrow in 2007-08. (Photos by Danny Karnik, Anthony McClellan, Clyde Click, Courtney Metzger, Evan Brown, Bob Camarati, Bob Myers, Jaylynn Nash, Mike Slade, Chuck Wainwright)