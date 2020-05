#BestOfGT: Men’s tennis sophomore Pablo Schelcher helped to pick up key doubles match wins against the likes of Georgia Southern, No. 40 Clemson and No. 15 Florida State in the shortened 2020 season. Schelcher won four singles matches at home including a 6-1, 6-1, showing over ACC rival Clemson’s Matteo Vialmin Schelcher went undefeated at 2-0 in doubles when paired with true freshman Andres Martin. Schelcher also picked up 13 singles victories through the fall and spring.