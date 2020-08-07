Open search form
PHOTOS: Nicole Fegans XC Through The Years

Since arriving on The Flats in the fall of 2017 Nicole Fegans has established herself as one of the premier women’s long distance runners in NCAA Division I. The 2019 season saw Fegans earn All-ACC and All-South Regional honors, along with a second-place finish at the prestigious Bulldog Invitational leading the Jackets to a first-place victory. She was the Jackets top finisher in every XC race in 2019. In 2018 Fegans helped lead Georgia Tech to the 2018 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championship for the first time since 2001, finishing with a 6K time of 21:27.7. 

