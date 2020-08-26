PHOTOS: Men's Tennis Returning Players

Eight Yellow Jackets are set to return to the court this season for Tech. The 2020 squad posted a 7-5 record, including a 6-2 record at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The eight returning players combined for a record of 67-43 (.609) in singles play. Seven of the eight men are redshirt sophomores or younger, making this one of the youngest yet experienced squads in recent program history.
ZUMMY BAUER (Redshirt Sophomore)
KESHAV CHOPRA (Redshirt Freshman)
BRANDON FREESTONE (Redshirt Junior)
COLE GROMLEY (Redshirt Sophomore)
ANDRES MARTIN (Redshirt Freshman)
MARCUS MCDANIEL (Redshirt Freshman)
BRANDON MCKINNEY
PABLO SCHELCHER (Redshirt Sophomore)