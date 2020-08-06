August 6, 2020 PHOTOS: Men's Tennis ACC Tournament Through The Years '16-'19

Pablo Schelcher reacts to his point during round two of the 2019 ACC Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Chris Yun reacts to his play during round two of the 2019 ACC Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Head coach Kenny Thorne and assistant coach Jeremy Efferding during round two of the 2019 ACC Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Carlos Divar eyes the ball during round two of the 2019 ACC Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Chris Yun and Elijah Melendez confer during their doubles match in round one of the 2018 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Andrew Li and Phillip Gresk slap hands during their doubles match in round one of the 2018 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Carlos Divar competes in a singles match during round one of the 2018 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Michael Kay returns the ball during round two of the ACC Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Andrew Li returns the ball during round two of the ACC Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Chris Yun returns the ball during the quarterfinals of the 2018 ACC Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 27, 2018.

Michael Kay returns the ball during the quarterfinals of the 2018 ACC Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 27, 2018.

Christopher Eubanks and Carlos Benito return a shot during doubles action in the quarterfinals of the 2017 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship in Rome, Ga., Friday, April 28, 2017.

Andrew Li during the quarterfinals of the 2017 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship in Rome, GA., Friday, April 28, 2017.

Carlos Benito during the quarterfinals of the 2017 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship in Rome, GA., Friday, April 28, 2017.

Christopher Eubanks returns a shot during the semifinal of the 2017 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship in Rome, Ga., Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Michael Kay and Casey Kay communicate during round two of the ACC Men’s Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Thursday, April 21, 2016.

Christopher Eubanks reacts to his point during round two of the ACC Men’s Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Thursday, April 21, 2016.

Carlos Benito competes during quarterfinals of the ACC Men’s Tennis Championship in Cary, N.C., Friday, April 22, 2016.