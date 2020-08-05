PHOTOS: The 1,000-Point/500-Rebound Club

Check out the 20 Yellow Jackets who have scored 1,000 points and grabbed 500 rebounds in their Georgia Tech careers
RICH YUNKUS (1968-71) – 2,232 points, 955 rebounds
MATT HARPRING (1994-98) – 2,225 points, 997 rebounds
DENNIS SCOTT (1987-90) – 2,115 points, 523 rebounds
TOM HAMMONDS (1985-89) – 2,081 points, 885 rebounds
JAMES FORREST (1991-95) – 1,978 points, 846 rebounds
BRIAN OLIVER (1986-90) – 1,848 points, 613 rebounds
DUANE FERRELL (1984-88) – 1,18 points, 680 rebounds
MALCOLM MACKEY (1989-93) – 1,734 points, 1,205 rebounds
MARCUS GEORGES-HUNT (2012-16) – 1,728 points, 580 rebounds
BRUCE DALRYMPLE (1983-87) – 1,588 points, 477 rebounds
JOHN SALLEY (1982-86) – 1,587 points, 798 rebounds
JIM WOOD (1973-77) – 1,459 points, 740 rebounds
LENNY HORTON (1976-80) – 1,411 points, 704 rebounds
BOBBY KIMMEL (1953-57) – 1,363 points, 605 rebounds
ALVIN JONES (1997-2001) – 1,312 points, 1,075 rebounds
MICHAEL MADDOX (1994-98) – 1,303 points, 687 rebounds
GANI LAWAL (2007-10) – 1,167 points, 712 rebounds
JIM CALDWELL (1962-65) – 1,154 points, 993 rebounds
BEN LAMMERS (2014-18) – 1,055 points, 744 rebounds
DANIEL MILLER (2010-14) – 1,007 points, 821 rebounds