#BestofGT: During the 2019-20 regular season, Georgia Tech women’s basketball swept Florida State with wins on the road and in McCamish Pavilion. On Jan. 9, the Yellow Jackets downed No. 11 Florida State, 67-52, inTallahassee, Fla., before completing the sweep on Feb. 23 when Tech edged No. 17/18 Florida State, 65-62, on Senior Day. Take a look back at the wins in the photos below. Photos at Florida State were provided by Florida State Athletics/Mike Olivella.