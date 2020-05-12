PHOTOS: Jackets Sweep 2019 Bulldog Invite

#BestOfGT: Georgia Tech’s cross country program sprinted into the 2019 season on a high note taking home both titles for the second straight year at the UGA Bulldog Invitational. Leading the way for the men was senior Avery Bartlett, who finished first overall with a time of 18:08.0.Sophomore Braeden Collins finished just behind him with a time of 18:11.4, followed by sophomore James Cragin with a time of 18:21.6. Other top 10 finishers for the men included freshman Harrison Morris (18:35.3) and senior Matt McBrien (18:36.7).

On the women’s side, the Yellow Jackets claimed seven of the top 10 finishing times. Junior Nicole Fegans was the top finisher for the women, placing second overall with a time of 13:26.6. Sophomore Liz Galarza came in third with a time of 13:40.5 and senior Kim Hallowes finished fifth, clocking a time of 13:45.9. Other top-10 finishers for the women were sophomore Mary Kathryn Knott (sixth – 13:53.3), freshman Claire Moritz (seventh – 13:54.3), junior Mary-Claire Solomon (eighth – 13:58.9) and junior Ellen Flood (10th – 14:04.0).