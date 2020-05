#BestOfGT: Senior men’s tennis player Chris Yun picked up multiple wins in singles and doubles matches in 2020. In singles matches he secured points against Georgia Southern, Oregon and top-25 ranked teams in No. 18 Georgia and No. 40 Clemson. He amassed a 3-1 record on court five before the cancellation of the season. In doubles matches he finished the year 10-7 overall and won key match-ups against the likes of Auburn, Georgia and Florida State.