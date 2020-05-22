PHOTOS: Chris Eubanks Tribute

#BestOfGT: Christopher Eubanks left a historic mark on the Georgia Tech men’s tennis program during his three year stint on The Flats. Eubanks was a two-time All-American while competing with the Jackets and was named ACC Player of the Year twice during his tenure at Tech. During his first season he defeated ranked that were as high as No. 5 in the country in singles. In year two Eubanks fully established himself as one of the NCAA’s top young talents, going 34–7 in all singles matches; which was the second-most wins in one year in program history. He was named first-team All-ACC, ITA All-American, and ACC Player of the Year.

During his last season at Tech Eubanks went 31–6 overall in singles– including 18 victories over ranked opponents. He reached his career-high national ranking of No. 4. For the second straight year, he advanced to the semifinals of the USTA/ITA National Indoors where he was awarded the USTA/ITA Sportsmanship Award– voted on by coaches and officials. He also advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships, a first for Georgia Tech since Bryan Shelton in 1988.