#BestOfGT: Senior Carlos Divar sported a 4-4 record in doubles and a 1-1 record in doubles before the cancellation of the 2020 season. Divar, along with true freshman Marcus McDaniel, defeated the No. 15 nationally ranked doubles pairing, 6-2, in Miami’s Franco Aubone & Benjamin Hannestad in mid-February. Other doubles victories for Divar included wins over Auburn, Oregon and No. 18 ranked Georgia.