#BestOfGT: Junior men’s tennis player Brandon Freestone was on a hot win streak prior to the final game before the 2020 season cancellation. Freestone went 7-3 in his last ten matches prior to the end of the shortened season. He went 3-1 on the year in dual matches. When paired with senior Chris Yun in doubles the duo went 7-2, sporting a 5-1 tour record. Overall the junior amassed an 8-2 doubles record and was on his way to having arguably the most successful season of his collegiate career.