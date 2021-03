Announcement from Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming & Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart:

“Bill Koppelman has been an extremely valuable member of the Georgia Tech swimming and diving staff for the last nine years. He has lead our recruiting efforts for the past several years and has helped take our team to the next level. As Bill moves on to the next chapter of his life, his friendship and coaching expertise will be sorely missed. We wish he and his family all the best. Go Jackets!”