PHOTOS: A Look Back at the 2020 Indoor Season

#BestOfGT: A look back at the men’s and women’s 2020 indoor track & field season, featuring images from the Orange & Purple Elite Meet, Bob Pollack Invitational and 2020 ACC Indoor Championships. The historic season saw two conference gold medalists in junior distance runner Nicole Fegans (3000m run) and senior jumper Bria Matthews (triple jump). Throughout the year Fegans broke two indoor school records twice in the mile and 3000m run. The campaign also resulted in three First Team All-ACC selections, four Second Team All-ACC honorees and multiple ACC finalists in their respective events.