PHOTOS: 2020 MLK Invitational

#BestOfGT: Georgia Tech men’s tennis program hosted its annual MLK Invitational Tournament on Jan. 18-20 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets will competed against three top-20 schools including No. 13 Illinois, No. 16 South Carolina and No. t-19 Columbia in the three-day tournament. The Invitational saw freshman Andres Martin pick up a huge win over No. 11 Alex Brown to highlight the first day against Illinois. The Jackets also swept Columbia and South Carolina in doubles on the second and third day.

