PHOTOS: 2020 Indoor Sprints & Hurdles Crews

#BestOfGT: The track & field sprinters and hurdles squads produced a pair of Second Team All-ACC honors in the men’s 400m dash and the women’s 60m hurdles during the 2020 indoor campaign. Junior sprinter Anthony Brooks set two personal records in the 400m at ACCs posting times of 47.19 and 46.84 on the way to a sixth-place finish at ACCs. Freshman Anna Witherspoon set a personal best mark of 8.31 in the preliminary rounds of ACCs, following that up with an 8.44 performance to also take sixth. Throughout the indoor season both the men’s and women’s teams were competitive at nationally regarded meets at Clemson, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.