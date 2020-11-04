Open search form
PHOTOS: 2020 All-ACC Runners

The Tech trio of Nicole Fegans, Liz Galarza and Mary Kathyrn Knott made school history last Friday at the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Cross Country Championships. For the first time in women’s XC program history three runners earned All-ACC honors. Fegans led the way for the Yellow Jackets as the squads low-stick, coming in ninth-place overall at 20:30. Galarza and Knott were just six-seconds back as they ran in at 20:36 to take 13th- and 14th-place, respectively.

The trio’s performance was the driving force behind a historic second-place team finish on the leaderboard at just 99 points. Only No. 3 NC State finished with a lower score than the Jackets. 2020’s 6K Championship race saw the Jackets earn their first ever Runner-Up performance at ACC’s. It was just the second time in school history that the Jackets finished in the top-three.

Nicole Fegans

Liz Galarza

Mary Kathryn Knott

Head coach Alan Drosky

