PHOTOS: 2020 ACC XC Championships

Georgia Tech’s XC program competed in the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships this past weekend in Cary, N.C., where the Jackets raced to a historic finish by the women’s squad.

The women’s team earned a second-place spot on the team leaderboard scoring just 99 points. It was the best team finish in program history, the only other time Tech scored in the top-three was 1994 when the Jackets placed third. Three women’s runners earned All-ACC honors, the most in school history as well.

Nicole Fegans, Liz Galarza & Mary Kathryn Knott became the only trio in Tech XC history to earn All-ACC XC honors in the same season.