PHOTOS: 2019 XC & 2020 Indoor Distance Squads

#BestOfGT: A look back at the 2019 XC and 2019-20 indoor men’s & women’s long distance squads. The 2019 XC programs saw three runners earn All-South Region honors, along with an All-ACC finish by junior Nicole Fegans. During the indoor season the Jackets secured a gold medal victory in the 3000m run that was also earned by Fegans. Throughout the indoor campaign Fegans broke two indoor school records twice in the mile and 3000m run. Senior Andrew Kent earned Second Team All-ACC honors in the 5000m run leading the way for Tech on the men’s side.