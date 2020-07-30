Open search form
Open mobile menu

PHOTOS: Bob Pollock Invite Flashback

#BestOfGT: Flashing back to last season’s Bob Pollock Invitational, where Nicole Fegans broke a 24-year-old school record with a mile time of 4:43.28.

Taylor Grimes also had another big day for the Yellow Jackets, finishing third in the 60m hurdles with a personal-best time of 8.28, and third in the long jump, with a mark of 5.93m (19-05.50). On the men’s side, Ty Brooks finished second in the 400m dash with a personal-best time of 47.48, and Braeden Collins crossed the finish line third in the men’s mile, with a time of 4:12.67.

Bria Matthews, who had her strongest competition of the season so far, finishing third while hitting a mark of 12.97m (42-06.75) in the triple jump, which ranked No. 2 in the ACC this season.

Brian Hauch‘s mark of 4.95m (16-02.75) ranked t-2nd in the ACC this season, and was good enough for fourth on Georgia Tech’s all-time list, while the men’s 4×400 team of Ty BrooksJameson MillerDwayne Watkins and Ben Jean turned in a third-place finish with a time of 3:16.15.

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

PHOTOS: Bob Pollock Invite Flashback
July 7, 2020 PHOTOS: Avery Bartlett

#BestOfGT: A look back at the career of Avery Bartlett

PHOTOS: Avery Bartlett
PHOTOS: Bob Pollock Invite Flashback
December 14, 2019 Fall 2019 Commencement

258th Commencement of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Photos by Danny Karnik)

Fall 2019 Commencement
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets