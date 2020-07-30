PHOTOS: Bob Pollock Invite Flashback

#BestOfGT: Flashing back to last season’s Bob Pollock Invitational, where Nicole Fegans broke a 24-year-old school record with a mile time of 4:43.28.

Taylor Grimes also had another big day for the Yellow Jackets, finishing third in the 60m hurdles with a personal-best time of 8.28, and third in the long jump, with a mark of 5.93m (19-05.50). On the men’s side, Ty Brooks finished second in the 400m dash with a personal-best time of 47.48, and Braeden Collins crossed the finish line third in the men’s mile, with a time of 4:12.67.

Bria Matthews, who had her strongest competition of the season so far, finishing third while hitting a mark of 12.97m (42-06.75) in the triple jump, which ranked No. 2 in the ACC this season.

Brian Hauch‘s mark of 4.95m (16-02.75) ranked t-2nd in the ACC this season, and was good enough for fourth on Georgia Tech’s all-time list, while the men’s 4×400 team of Ty Brooks, Jameson Miller, Dwayne Watkins and Ben Jean turned in a third-place finish with a time of 3:16.15.