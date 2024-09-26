Partial Ticket Plans for Men’s Basketball Now Available

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball fans can now purchase special six- and nine-game ticket packages for the 2024-25 season, the second under head coach Damon Stoudamire. The nine-game plan focuses on key Atlantic Coast Conference games, while the six-game plan includes all weekend games.

Tech’s Dec. 21 Atlantic Coast Conference home opener vs. Duke headlines the nine-game plan, which also includes Notre Dame (Dec. 31), Clemson (Jan. 14), Stanford (Feb. 12) and Miami (March 4), as well as non-conference games against Texas Southern (Nov. 12), Cincinnati (Nov. 23), Central Arkansas (Nov. 30) and UMBC (Dec. 18). These plans start at $204.

The Yellow Jackets’ Nov. 15 rivalry game against Georgia anchors the six-game plan, which also includes North Florida (Nov. 10), Boston College (Jan. 4), Louisville (Feb. 1), California (Feb. 15) and NC State (March 1). The six-game plans start at $171.

Both plans are designed so Tech fans can enjoy Yellow Jackets’ basketball throughout the season. The price for each plan is discounted below the total price of each game individually, and varies only with the seat locations that are chosen. Ticket flexibility is included – purchasers can transfer tickets they can’t use to someone else or sell on SeatGeek (Tech’s official resale partner).

Looking to return the Yellow Jackets to national prominence, Stoudamire re-built the Tech roster last season and guided the team to 14 victories, including big wins over top-25 teams Mississippi State, Duke, Clemson and North Carolina, all of whom played in the NCAA Tournament. Tech has added to its core of Lance Terry, Kowacie Reeves, Jr., Naithan George and Baye Ndongo by signing the 19th-ranked recruiting class in the nation and four incoming transfers.

Tech’s regular-season home schedule begins Nov. 6 against West Georgia. Tech will open the 2024-25 season with seven consecutive home games, its longest homestand to open a season since 1980-81. After three straight games away from home (Oklahoma, North Carolina, Northwestern), the Jackets will have five more in a row at McCamish Pavilion, including conference tilts against Duke, Notre Dame and Boston College.