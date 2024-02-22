Papakosta Wins Gold for Tech in Day One

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field teams completed day one of the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday.

Junior Shanty Papakosta champions the women’s high jump. Papakosta secured the first-place victory by jumping a season-best height of 1.83 meters (6-0). This marks Papakosta’s second year championing the women’s high jump. Camille Trotman recorded a personal best and sixth place mark of 1.72 meters (5-7.75).

In the distance medley relays, the women took home 7th place recording a season best time of 11:24.14 and the men finished 9th with a time of 9:50.44.

Helena Lindsay placed 9th in the women’s 5,000 meters. Lindsay recorded a time of 16:21.36.

In the men’s 200-meter prelims, Eric Singleton Jr. finished in 14th place with a time of 21.58.

At the end of day one, the women are in 7th place with 13.5 points.

UP NEXT

Tech returns to action on Friday, Feb. 24 for the second day of competition at the ACC Indoor Championships.

