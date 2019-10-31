Page Named to Team USATF Coaching Staff for Tokyo 2020

USATAF Press Release

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field assistant coach Nat Page has been named to Team USATF’s coaching staff for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Track & Field announced on Wednesday.

“This is an unbelievable moment for me, to be a member of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics coaching staff,” said Page. “I’m extremely grateful to all the coaches and athletes that nominated me for this position. I will do my best to represent The United States, my family and Georgia Tech while at the Games. I will continue to learn and strive to represent us all.”

Page is in his 24th year as an assistant coach for the Georgia Tech track and field program where he is responsible for coaching field events, including high jump, long jump and triple jump, as well as the men’s and women’s sprint hurdle events. He has coached nine World Championship team members with a total of eight medals, and five Olympians along with four American record setters.

Since joining the Tech staff in 1996, Page has mentored Tech student-athletes to 45 ACC titles, 44 All-America performances and four national titles. He was named the NCAA South Region Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year in 2008 and the Mondo Women’s Jumps/Multi Events Coach of the Year in 2004.

Page was an NCAA Champion high jumper at the University of Missouri in 1979. He was ranked in the top-10 in the world from 1979-81 and earned a spot on the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team after finishing second at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He also competed at a world-class level in both the high and intermediate hurdles from 1984-92. From 1990-92, he was ranked in the top-10 in the world in the 400 intermediate hurdles. A member of the United States’ 1992 World Cup team, Page was a finalist at the U.S. Track and Field Championships every year from 1985-91.

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad take place from July 24 – August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

