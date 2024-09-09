Otene Named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Senior outside hitter Tamara Otene has been named ACC Offensive Player of the Week this week, the conference office announced. Otene led the No. 15 Georgia Tech (4-1) offense this past weekend, posting 41 kills (5.13/set) with .361 hitting on her way to being named MVP of the BYU Nike Invitational. This is Otene’s 2 nd career ACC weekly honor after being named offensive player of the week last season (Sept. 25)

Otene got her weekend started with a dominant performance against Lipsomb. The New Zealander had a career night, finishing with 17 kills, the most she’s ever had at Tech in a three-set match, .571 hitting and 12 digs. It was her third double-double of the young season and marked the first match in her five-year career in which she has hit 10+ kills on .500+ hitting in a sweep.

She followed that by delivering the most prolific offensive display by any ACC hitter this year, going off for 24 kills in Georgia Tech’s five-set victory over No. 14 BYU on Saturday night. It’s tied for the most kills by any ACC player in 2024 and with a higher attacking percentage (.278). Otene secured the kills when they mattered most, delivering the final points for Tech in both the fourth and fifth sets to help secure GT’s first ranked win of the new season.

For the year, Otene leads Tech with 77 kills (3.85/set). That’s the third-most kills in the ACC up to this point and the sixth most kills/set in the conference. It’s not just about offense with Otene. She has recorded double-digit digs in all five matches this season for an average of 3.05 digs/set making her the only player in the ACC with over 3.75 kill/set and 3.00 digs/set.

McCamish Ticket Information

GT volleyball will play the third-annual match at McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday, September 11, at 7 p.m. against No. 13 Florida. Last season, Tech set a new attendance record with 5,303 fans in the crowd against UGA. Help us set another record by purchasing your single game tickets HERE

McCamish Ticket Pricing

Courtside: Reserved Adult $30 / Reserved Youth $30

Lower Level SL Reserved: Reserved Adult $15 / Reserved Youth $8

Lower Level Endzone/General Admission: Adult $10/ Youth $8 / Group $5

UP NEXT

Otene and No. 15 Georgia Tech prepare for the third-annual McCamish Pavilion match. The Yellow Jackets will take on No. 13 Florida from McCamish Pavilion at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Tickets can be purchased HERE

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.