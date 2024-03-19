Ofotan Receives First ACC Rookie of The Week

THE FLATS – Freshman sprinter Jade Ofotan has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Rookie of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. The award marks Ofotan’s first career weekly recognition by the ACC.

In the women’s 100-meter dash, Ofotan ran a second-place time of 11.75. Ofotan alongside teammates Christina Joseph, Anna Witherspoon, and Tacari Demery ran an impressive first place time of 45.29 in the women’s 4×100 relay.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will be back in action on Thursday, Mar. 21, as they will compete in the Florida State Relays.

