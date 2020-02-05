Georgia Tech Football Adds Three to Incoming Class

LINKS

THE FLATS – Three student-athletes – graduate transfer offensive lineman Devin Cochran (Norcross, Ga./Greater Atlanta Christian/Vanderbilt), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Dalton, Ga./Dalton) and offensive lineman Cade Kootsouradis (Crestview, Fla./Crestview) – signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to attend and play football at Georgia Tech.

Highlighting Wednesday’s newcomers is Gibbs, who was Georgia’s 6-A Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team Sports Illustrated high school all-American in 2019. The 5-11, 200-pounder from Dalton, Ga., ran for nearly 5,000 yards and 70 touchdowns during his prep career, including 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns as a senior.

“We take pride in our evaluation piece. Jahmyr was undervalued early on by the college football world but he was the No. 1 running back on our board from day one,” Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said. “[Running backs coach and offensive recruiting coordinator] Tashard Choice did an unbelievable job of building a relationship with Jahmyr that is going to last for a long, long time, and when he was rushing for seven touchdowns in a game and 250 yards a game as a senior, we were able to sustain that relationship. He wants to be a part of our culture and the great young men in our locker room, and he wants to be developed at a high level. I think Jahmyr is going to be a household name in the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia for a long, long time.”

Cochran is a 6-7, 320-pound graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, where he started 32 games over three seasons and was a preseason all-Southeastern Conference selection prior to last season. He is originally from Norcross, Ga. in metro Atlanta.

“The big thing jumping off the board with Devin is 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, playing left tackle at a really high level in a good conference,” Collins said. “He’ll be able to come in here and provide leadership, stability and a lot of length to the offensive line.”

Kootsouradis is a 6-4, 295-pounder from Crestview, Fla. The versatile offensive lineman was tabbed as one of the nation’s top 50 offensive guards by ESPN and one of the country’s top 100 offensive tackles by 247Sports.

“Cade was one of the first commits in this signing class. He stayed with us and helped recruit a lot of the other guys in this class,” Collins said. “He’s a big, physical guy that plays really hard and has high character. I’m excited to see him work with our guys.”

The addition of Cochran, Gibbs and Kootsouradis brings the total members of Georgia Tech’s 2020 signing class to 25. The class is currently ranked No. 25 nationally by Rivals and is the second-highest ranked recruiting class in Georgia Tech history (the Yellow Jackets signed Rivals’ 18th-ranked class in 2007, when Collins was Georgia Tech’s director of player personnel).

With the addition of seven four-star prospects in the 2020 class, Georgia Tech has brought in 12 four- or five-star recruits since Collins’ arrival in December 2018. This year’s class alone includes seven of the 36 and nine of the 41 highest-rated recruits in Georgia Tech history, according to 247Sports.