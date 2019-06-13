Notebook: Jackets Continue to Earn Postseason Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball’s postseason accolades continues to grow as the 2019 ABCA/Rawlings All-Region, NCBWA All-America and D1Baseball All-America teams become official. Juniors Tristin English and Kyle McCann led all Jackets, both making first-team all-Atlantic Region team. English was then a second-team D1Baseball All-American and a third-team NCBWA All-American, while McCann was a second-team NCBWA All-American and a third-team D1Baseball All-American. Also making first-team all-Region team was starting left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas. Sophomore designated hitter Michael Guldberg earned second-team honors.

A first-team all-ACC pitcher this season, Thomas pitched a conference-leading 113.0 innings with three complete games and two shutouts. His two shutouts were accomplished in less than 97 pitches. With a 103 strikeouts in 2019, the portsider became the first Tech pitcher to have 100 strikeouts in back-to-back seasons since Buck Farmer (2012-13), finishing the year with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.4:1. He finished 2019 with a 3.11 ERA and 9-2 record. The Omega, Ga. native set the program record for fewest walks/9 innings at 1.55 over 220.1 career innings, walking just 38 batters in 38 appearances. Thomas has also earned All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball.

A finalist for the Buster Posey Catcher of the Year award and semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, McCann finished as the ACC’s home run leader with 23 on the season, also ranking in the top five of seven other offensive categories in the ACC, including ranking third in RBI (70), walks (62) and on-base percentage (.469). He also broke Mark Teixeira’s single-season Tech record for most intentional walks, drawing 18 in 2019. A two-time all-ACC selection, the Suwanee, Ga. native finishes with 47 career home runs (tied-fifth all-time at Tech), 136 RBI and a .276 average. McCann has also earned All-America honors from Perfect Game, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball.

First-team all-ACC selection and finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, English finished the season hitting .346 with a .427 on-base percentage and ACC-leading .701 slugging. He led the team with 71 RBI, hitting 18 home runs and 20 doubles. On the mound, he recorded six saves with a 3.70 ERA and a 3-0 record through 15 appearances. He finishes his Tech career with a .313 batting average, 58 doubles, 29 home runs and a .991 fielding percentage, while offering a 3.98 career ERA with 71 strikeouts. The Williamson, Ga. native was just the third Yellow Jacket to be named to the all-ACC first team three times, joining Jason Varitek and Eric Patterson. English has also earned All-America honors from Perfect Game, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball.