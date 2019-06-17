CBF, ABCA/Rawlings Honor English, McCann

THE FLATS – The postseason honors continue to pour in as Georgia Tech baseball juniors Tristin English and Kyle McCann earned more honors on Monday.

Utility first baseman/pitcher English was named a second-team all-American by the College Baseball Foundation as well as a second-team utility ABCA/Rawlings all-American after finishing as a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award. McCann also earned another all-American honor, this time being named to the ABCA/Rawlings second team at catcher after finishing as a finalist for the Buster Posey Award.

First-team all-ACC selection, English finished the season hitting .346 with a .427 on-base percentage and ACC-leading .701 slugging. He led the team with 71 RBI, hitting 18 home runs and 20 doubles. On the mound, he recorded six saves with a 3.70 ERA and a 3-0 record through 15 appearances. He finishes his Tech career with a .313 batting average, 58 doubles, 29 home runs and a .991 fielding percentage, while offering a 3.98 career ERA with 71 strikeouts. The Williamson, Ga. native was just the third Yellow Jacket to be named to the all-ACC first team three times, joining Jason Varitek and Eric Patterson. A consensus all-American, English has also earned honors from Perfect Game, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball.

A semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, McCann finished as the ACC’s home run leader with 23 on the season, also ranking in the top five of seven other offensive categories in the ACC, including ranking third in RBI (70), walks (62) and on-base percentage (.469). He also broke Mark Teixeira’s single-season Tech record for most intentional walks, drawing 18 in 2019. A two-time all-ACC selection, the Suwanee, Ga. native finishes with 47 career home runs (tied-fifth all-time at Tech), 136 RBI and a .276 average. A consensus all-American, McCann has also earned honors from Perfect Game, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball.

Both players heard their named called in the 2019 MLB Draft. English was taken in the third round by the Arizona Diamondbacks, while McCann was selected in the fourth round by the Oakland A’s.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.