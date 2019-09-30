Non-Conference Single-Game Men's Basketball Tickets Now on Sale

Full 2019-20 Georgia Tech schedule | Purchase Non-Conference Tickets | ACC Single-Game Presale

THE FLATS – Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s non-conference men’s basketball games will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The Yellow Jackets’ non-conference schedule at McCamish Pavilion features visits from Arkansas (Nov. 25, 7 p.m.) and Nebraska (Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m.) for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tech opens its home schedule Nov. 11 against Elon (7:30 p.m.) and also hosts Bethune-Cookman (Dec. 1, 6 p.m.) and Ball State (Dec. 18, 7 p.m.) before January.

Tickets for non-conference games start at $12 and can be purchased here.

Full season tickets for Georgia Tech men’s basketball and 10-game ACC Packs remain available for Tech fans. ACC Packs include all 10 ACC home games, and the packages start at $250, or $25 per game. Season tickets start as low as $290, and offer the best seating locations at McCamish Pavilion. All ticket options can be viewed here.

Head coach Josh Pastner welcomes back the Yellow Jackets’ top three scorers from last season – Jose Alvarado, James Banks III and Michael Devoe – who accounted for 48.4 percent of Tech’s points, 41.6 percent of its rebounds and 47.2 percent of its minutes.

Also returning are fast-rising 6-9 junior forward Moses Wright, who finished the season with 25 points against Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament, and 6-7 sophomore sharpshooter Kristian Sjolund. Altogether, Tech returns eight of its top 11 players, who combined for 73.2 percent of the team’s points, 66.4 percent of its rebounds and 73.7 percent of its minutes. Those eight players combined to start 123 games.

The Jackets also will benefit from a pair of transfers – 6-7 forward Jordan Usher from Canton, Ga., who becomes eligible in December after a season and a half at Southern California, and 5-11 guard Bubba Parham, an all-Southern Conference performer eligible immediately after spending two seasons at VMI.