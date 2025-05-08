No. 8 Seed Tech Falls to No. 1 seed Florida State in ACC Quarterfinals

The Yellow Jackets will await their fate in the NCAA Tournament Selection show on Sunday, May 11, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

THE FLATS – No. 8 seed Georgia Tech softball (27-21, 10-11 ACC) saw its 2025 ACC Tournament run come to a close after an 8-0 loss to No. 1 seed Florida State in Thursday’s Quarterfinal round in Brighton, Mass.

How it Happened

Norton began in the circle and with the help of the Yellow Jacket defense held the Seminoles scoreless through the first two innings. After beginning the third inning with a walk, Florida State hit a two-run home run over center field to take the lead.

Following the home run, Tech sent in Voyles to relieve Norton after the two batters faced in the third. Florida State was able to score one final run in the third with a solo home run over left center before Tech got three straight outs.

The Jackets forced the Seminoles to go three up, three down in the bottom of the fourth before getting two runners on base in the fifth, however both Jackets were left on base.

Florida State stacked four runs on three hits with one Tech error to force Tech to trail by seven at the completion of five innings before one fine run scored in the sixth finished the game.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will await their fate in the NCAA Tournament Selection show on Sunday, May 11, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Full Steam Ahead

