No. 8 Seed Jackets Rampage Past No. 9 Cal to Advance in ACC Tournament

THE FLATS – No. 8 seed Georgia Tech softball (27-21, 10-11 ACC) earned its spot in the Quarterfinal round of the ACC Softball Tournament with an impressive 8-0 shutout victory against No. 9 seed Cal (35-19, 11-13 ACC) on Wednesday afternoon. The Jackets were highlighted by senior pitcher Sophia Voyles who surrendered no runs and junior Addison Leschber whose solo home run secured the five-inning victory.

How it Happened

Voyles started in the circle for Tech and caught one Bear swinging before the Yellow Jackets’ defense pulled off an early double play to quickly end the inning.

The Jackets wasted little time getting on the board as they stacked five runs on four hits with one Bear error in the first inning. Leschber provided Tech’s first runs as Willer and Gottlieb came home after the first baseman’s sacrificed bunt was topped with a Cal error. The junior came home shortly after off a single from Tucker.

A fielder’s choice for Grace Connelly and a walk for Vukadinovich put Tech on base before a single from Reese Hunter pushed the Jackets’ lead to four runs. Vukadinovich capped Tech’s scoring in the opening inning as she advanced home from third off a sacrificed fly to right field from Ella Edgmon.

Voyles faced four batters in the top of the second, only one of which got on base, and surrendered no runs as the lone Bear on second was left out there. In the bottom half of the second, Vukadinovich was not only called safe at first due to a Cal error, but advanced all the way to third as Tucker and Leschber both came home.

After a scoreless third inning for both Tech and Cal, a solo home run off the first pitch to Leschber gave the Jackets’ their eighth unanswered run of the game. Leschber’s solo shot pair with solid defensive execution in the top of the fifth not only gave Tech the run rule victory but secured its spot in the ACC Tournament Quarter Finals on Thursday.

Tournament Information

2025 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, May 7- First Round

Game 1: #8 Georgia Tech vs. #9 California | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 2: #5 Stanford vs. #12 Pitt | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 3: #7 Virginia vs. #10 Louisville | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 4: #6 North Carolina vs. #11 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Thursday, May 8 – Quarterfinal

Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. #8 Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 6: #4 Duke vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 7: #2 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, May 9 – Semifinal

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, May 10 – Final

Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball continues its ACC Tournament run with a Quarterfinal round game against No. 1 seed Florida State at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass. The game is set to be streamed on ACC Network.

