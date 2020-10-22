No. 8 Jackets Sting Tigers For Sixth-Straight Win

Final Stats (.pdf)| Postgame Notes | Multimedia
THE FLATS – Mariana Brambilla was dominant once again, hitting a career-high .710 with 23 kills (7.67 kills/set), six digs, three blocks and an ace as No. 8 Georgia Tech topped Clemson 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-17) on Thursday in O’Keefe Gymnasium. It was Tech’s sixth-straight win and fifth-straight sweep of the season as the Yellow Jackets improved to 6-1. Julia Bergmann added 11 kills and eight digs for the Jackets, who hit .407 as a team.
How it Happened:
Brambilla came out firing immediately, starting the match a perfect 6-for-6 to help Georgia Tech jump out to a six-point lead, 13-7, at the first timeout. Clemson closed the gap behind a McKenna Slavik kill and Cate Long ace, but Tech came roaring back to take the next three points on a Mikaila Dowd kill, Clemson error and block by Matti McKissock, Erin Moss and Bergmann. The Jackets closed things out easily from there, hitting .440 in set and winning 25-17.
Clemson started strong in the second set, going up 11-6 early and forcing Georgia Tech to take timeout. The Jackets rallied out of the timeout, cutting the Tigers’ lead to one before Dowd tied things up and Moss helped Tech re-take the lead with one of her four second-set kills. Clemson was able to cut the Tech lead to three, but that would be as close as it got as Georgia Tech pulled away, 25-19. Brambilla and Bergmann had six kills each in the set, combining for 12 of the team’s 18 kills.
The Jackets dominated the third set behind Brambilla, who went a perfect 11-for-11 in the set. Clemson fought back and was able to pull to within four, 21-17, but Tech took the next four points capped off by a Bergmann ace to win it, 25-17.
Georgia Tech wraps the fall season against Clemson on Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. The match will air locally on Fox Sports South.
Notes:
- Brambilla hit a career-high .710 and had a season-high 23 kills, nearly half the team’s total.
- Matti McKissock assisted on 37 of Tech’s 47 team kills.
- Tech hit over .400 as a team for the second time this season.
- Dating back to last year, the Yellow Jackets have now won 14-straight at home.
- Georgia Tech has won the last eight-straight over Clemson.
