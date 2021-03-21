No. 8 Jackets Drop 5-2 Decision to No. 15 UVA

Box Score

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No 8 Georgia Tech women’s tennis suffered a 5-2 loss to No. 15 Virginia on Sunday afternoon, falling to 12-8 overall and 5-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Jackets took two courts in singles but were unable to hold off the Cavaliers in doubles and on four singles courts.

DOUBLES – No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores defeated Emma Navarro/Rosie Johanson 6-2 on court one, but the Jackets fell on courts two and three to give the Cavaliers the doubles point. Jones/Flores were tied early at two-all before they scored four consecutive points to finish off Navarro/Johanson. Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen dropped a 6-2 match to Natasha Subhash/Sofia Munera on court two before Rosie Garcia-Gross/Mahak Jain lost to Vivian Glozman/Amber O’Dell 6-4 on court three clinching the doubles point for Virginia.

SINGLES – Carol Lee snagged a 6-3, 6-1, victory on court five over Munera to give Tech its first point on the day. Cohen followed that up with a 6-4, 6-7, 6-2, showing on court four against Hibah Shaikh to capture the Jackets second point. Jones and Flores both battled back in the second set after losing their first sets on courts one and two, respectively, but would both lose their matches in the third set 6-4. Garcia-Gross also attempted to stage a comeback after falling in the first set but would eventually take a 5-7, 6-3, 4-6 loss to O’Dell on court six.

UP NEXT – The Yellow Jackets will be back on The Flats at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Friday, April 2 as Tech plays host to Syracuse. First serve is slotted for 4 p.m. (EST).

RESULTS

Singles competition

1. #80 Emma Navarro (VA) def. #13 Kenya Jones (GT) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

2. #11 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. #56 Victoria Flores (GT) 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4

3. #47 Rosie Johanson (VA) def. Ava Hrastar (GT) 6-1, 7-5

4. #123 Gia Cohen (GT) def. Hibah Shaikh (VA) 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2

5. Carol Lee (GT) def. Sofia Munera (VA) 6-3, 6-1

6. #104 Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. #5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. Emma Navarro/Rosie Johanson (VA) 6-2

2. Natasha Subhash/Sofia Munera (VA) def. Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen (GT) 6-2

3. Vivian Glozman/Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Rosie Garcia Gross/Mahak Jain (GT) 6-4

Match Notes:

Georgia Tech 12-8, 5-4 ACC; National ranking #8 Virginia 11-2, 7-1 ACC; National ranking #15

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (3,5,1,4,6,2)

T-3:18 A-41

