No. 7 Tech Closes the 2024 Season in Second Round of the NCAA Tournament

MADISON, WIS. – No. 7 seed Georgia Tech volleyball (21-10, 12-8 ACC) concluded its 2024 season after falling 3-1 to No. 2 Wisconsin (25-6, 17-3 Big Ten) in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Tamara Otene was a standout performer yet again with a team-high 21 kills, while Bianca Bertolino (17) and Liv Mogridge (12) recorded double-digit kills as well.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 27- UW 25)

Wisconsin struck first in set one and forced Tech to continuously fight to keep the match close. The Yellow Jackets trailed, 22-16, before outscoring the Badgers 7-1 to tie the match at 23-23. Despite Wisconsin reaching set point first, kills from seniors, Otene, Pierce, and Bertolino earned Tech the set one win. Otene led Tech’s offensive efforts with seven kills but it was Mogridge and Pierce who gave the Yellow Jackets the edge as far as attack percentage. Set one saw Mogridge hold a .625 attack percentage, good for five kills, while Pierce established a .667 attack percentage which was enough for four kills. Emiliano recorded nine assists while Soares pitched in seven to help Tech record double the Badgers’ assists (20-10). The defensive specialist Velez led Tech’s defensive efforts with nine digs alongside Emiliano who recorded five.

Set 2 (GT 20- UW 25)

Similar to set one, Wisconsin jumped out in front and forced Tech to respond quickly. The Jackets did just that and took the lead after a four-point run put Tech on top, 12-11. A three-point scoring run would return the lead to the Badgers and the lead would remain with the hosting team through the remainder of the second set. Wisconsin’s .211 attack percentage combined with .960 serve percentage, and .941 reception percentage were enough ultimately enough to force Tech to drop the second set. Otene continued her offensive efforts as she contributed five kills to Tech’s 13 kills in the second set. Bertolino was increasingly effective on defense, leading the group in digs with six while Otene was just behind her with five.

Set 3 (GT 23- UW 25)

In set three, Tech’s .233 attack percentage fell just short in comparison to Wisconsin’s .268 and the Jackets struggled to find a way around the Badgers’ blocking. An early six-point run for Wisconsin kept Tech on its heels, but the Jackets were up for the challenge. The Yellow Jackets battled through set three and successfully tied the match 22-22 in hopes of pulling off a comeback set three win. Pierce would get the final kill for Tech in the third set before Wisconsin took the final two points of the set. Bertolino would add another six kills to her total while Otene tallied another four. Emiliano and Soares split Tech’s set three assists almost down the middle as Emiliano had eight of the Jackets’ 15 assists and Soares had the remaining seven. Alongside her six kills, the Argentinian recorded four digs while Velez, Emiliano, and Otene had three respectively.

Set 4 (GT 21- UW 25)

Despite Tech posting more set four kills, recording more set four digs, and cleaning up its defensive execution, a higher number of attack errors hurt the Yellow Jackets’ final attempt to keep their tournament hope alive. Set four saw the score tied 11 times, but the Badgers would not surrender the lead the entire fourth set. Tech did an exceptional job at keeping the match close, even going as far to make the game tied 20-20 after a late three-point scoring run. However, three final Badger kills would end the Yellow Jackets’ 2024 season. In the final set of the season, Mogridge would once again show accuracy with a .667 attack percentage and four kills. Seniors Bertolino and Otene had a strong finish, adding another five kills respectively to their totals. Soares had a final eight assists alongside Emiliano who finished with another seven.

