No. 6 Jackets Edge Auburn, 5-2

THE FLATS – No. 6 Georgia Tech women’s tennis won the doubles point and four singles matches to capture a 5-2 victory over Auburn on Sunday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The win moved Tech to 6-0 on the season.

DOUBLES – The Yellow Jackets took the early lead winning the doubles point with victories on courts one and three. Auburn and Tech traded the first two doubles matches, leaving the point to be decided on court one. On court three, Ava Hrastar and Monika Dedaj were on serve at 2-all against Yu Chen and Carolyn Asari before the Jackets rattled off three games to take a 5-2 advantage. The Tigers held serve at 5-3, but Hrastar served out the win, 6-3. The doubles point was left to be decided on court one where Tech’s No. 5 team of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores led No. 11 Selin Ovunc and Taylor Russo, 5-2. The Tigers fought off a match point to hold serve at 5-3, but Jones served out the win, 6-3, to give Tech a 1-0 match lead.



SINGLES – Tech quickly snagged a 2-0 lead with a straight-set win from No. 13 Jones at the top spot. The senior broke No. 62 Ovunc to take a 6-5 lead in the first set and pocketed the opener, 7-5. Jones took a 3-1 lead in the second set and moved her dual record to 5-0, taking the match with a 6-2 second set win. Auburn got on the scoreboard, winning on court four before Mahak Jain picked up a 6-4, 6-4 win on court six to push Tech in front, 3-1. The Tigers pulled within one, 3-2, winning a three-set battle on court five, as Auburn tried to rally in the final two matches.

Competing on court three, Hrastar cruised to a 6-2 opening set against Ansari, but the Tiger forced a deciding third set, taking set two, 6-3. Knotted at 4-all in the final set, Hrastar broke Ansari to take a 5-4 lead and served out the set to clinch the match for Tech.

Flores completed the afternoon for the Jackets, taking home a three-set win on court two. After dropping the first set to Chen, Flores regrouped and pocketed the second set, 6-4. Flores trailed in the third set, 2-0, but responded winning the next four games for a 4-2 lead. The Jacket held for a 6-3 win to finalize the 5-2 victory for Tech.

UP NEXT – Tech heads to Stillwater, Okla., to take part in the 2021 ITA National Team Indoor Championships. The tournament runs Feb. 5-7 at the Greenwood Tennis Center on the campus of Oklahoma State University.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 11 Selin Ovunc/Taylor Russo (AUB) 6-3

2. Georgie Axon/Adeline Flach (AUB) def. Ruth Marsh/Gia Cohen (GT) 6-2

3. Ava Hrastar/Monika Dedaj (GT) def. Yu Chen/Carolyn Ansari (AUB) 6-3

Order of finish: 2, 3, 1

SINGLES

1. No. 13 Kenya Jones (GT) def. No. 62 Selin Ovunc (AUB) 7-5, 6-2

2. No. 56 Victoria Flores (GT) def. Yu Chen (AUB) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

3. Ava Hrastar (GT) def. Carolyn Ansari (AUB) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

4. Georgie Axon (AUB) def. No. 123 Gia Cohen (GT) 6-3, 6-4

5. No. 99 Taylor Russo (AUB) def. Carol Lee (GT) 1-6, 6-2, 6-1

6. Mahak Jain (GT) def. Adeline Flach (AUB) 6-4, 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 4, 6, 5, 3, 2

