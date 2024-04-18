No. 29 Men’s Tennis Blanks Louisville, 4-0

CARY, N.C. – No. 29 Georgia Tech pocketed a 4-0 victory in the second round of the 2024 ACC Championship over Louisville on Thursday afternoon to open tournament play. The Yellow Jackets took the doubles point and three straight-set singles matches for the victory. The championship is being played at the Cary Tennis Park.

Doubles

Georgia Tech dropped only one game before clinching the doubles point to open the match. On court three, Keshav Chopra and Elias Shokry rolled to a 6-0 victory over Matthew Fung and Andre’ Steinbach to give the Yellow Jackets the edge in doubles play. Moments later, Tech clinched the early match lead as Andres Martin and Richard Biagiotti downed Will Mayew and Miguel Avendano, 6-1.

Singles

The Yellow Jackets kept momentum rolling into singles action. Martin cushioned Tech’s lead on court one as the senior dominated Etienne Donnet, 6-2, 6-1, to push the Jackets up 2-0 in the match. On court three, Rohan Sachdev put Tech on the verge of victory facing Kosuke Nakanishi. Sachdev jumped out with a 5-1 lead in the opening set and took the set lead, 6-3. He mirrored his second set, collecting a 6-3 decision to give Tech a 3-0 match lead.

Georgia Tech saw the clinching win come from court two where Chopra edged Natan Rodrigues in a pair of sets. Chopra raced out with a 4-0 lead in the opener and pocketed the first set, 6-3. Chopra sealed the match with a 6-3 second set win.

With today’s win, Georgia Tech secured a spot in the quarterfinals and will return to action on Friday, facing second-seeded and No. 7 Wake Forest. First serve is slated for 12:30 p.m. at the Cary Tennis Park.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Krish Arora/Marcus McDaniel (GT) vs. Etienne Donnet/Natan Rodrigues (LOU) 3-4, DNF

2. No. 80 Andres Martin/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Will Mayew/Miguel Avendano (LOU) 6-1 *

3. Keshav Chopra/Elias Shokry (GT) def. Matthew Fung/Andre’ Steinbach (LOU) 6-0

Order of finish: 3,2*

*Clinched

Singles

1. No. 11 Andres Martin (GT) def. No. 70 Etienne Donnet (LOU) 6-2, 6-1

2. No. 93 Keshav Chopra (GT) def. No. 109 Natan Rodrigues (LOU) 6-3, 6-3*

3. Marcus McDaniel (GT) vs. Matthew Fun (LOU) 7-6 (8-6), 1-3, DNF

4. Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Andre’ Steinbach (LOU) 6-4, 3-2, DNF

5. Krish Arora (GT) vs. Will Mayew (LOU) 6-3, 2-6, DNF

6. Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. Kosuke Nakanishi (LOU) 6-3,6-3

Order of finish: 1,6,2*

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.