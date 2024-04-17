No. 29 Jackets Poised For ACC Championship

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis (17-7, 7-4 ACC) is set to travel to the ACC Championships this week in Cary, N.C. The tournament will take place from Wednesday, April 17 to Sunday, 21.

The Jackets will begin tournament play on Thursday, April 18 at 12:30 p.m. with a matchup against Louisville. The two teams met a few weeks ago when the Jackets topped the Cardinals 4-2.

In the latest ITA poll, The Jackets are ranked at No. 29. Tech finished regular season play with a 17-7 record, with seven wins in conference play. Three Jackets also remain in the ITA rankings. In the singles ranking, Andres Martin is ranked No. 11 and Keshav Chopra No. 93. In addition, the pairing of Chopra and Marcus McDaniel were ranked 19th on the top doubles teams list.

The Cardinals are ranked No.46 in the latest ITA rankings. Live stream and live results will be available.

