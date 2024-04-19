No. 29 Jackets Fall to No. 7 Wake Forest, 4-0

CARY, N.C. – No. 29 Georgia Tech made an appearance in the ACC Championship quarterfinals for the first time since 2022, but were unable to overcome No. 7 Wake Forest, falling 4-0 on Friday afternoon. Tech moved to 18-8 overall with the loss.

Doubles

Wake Forest gained the edge in the match early, pocketing a pair of doubles wins on courts one and three. The Demon Deacons’ No. 2 ranked pair of Dhakshineswar Suresh and Holden Koons took a 5-0 lead against Krish Arora and Marcus McDaniel before the Yellow Jackets got on the scoreboard. WFU closed out the match, 6-1. The point was clinched at the three seed where Luciana Tacchi and Luca Pow led Keshav Chopra and Elias Shokry, 5-1, before the Jackets rallied back to 5-3. But the Deacs sealed the win, 6-3, to put Wake Forest up 1-0 entering singles play.

Singles

Wake Forest carried momentum into singles play, winning all six first sets, despite Tech pushing two into tiebreaks. Tacchi picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Richard Biagiotti on court four before Filippo Moroni topped Martin at the top position, 6-3, 6-2, to give WFU a 3-0 match lead.

The Demon Deacons clinched the win on court two where Suresh picked up a straight-set win over Chopra. Despite fighting off a match point, Chopra dropped a 7-5, 6-4 decision to account for the final 4-0 score.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. No. 2 Dhakshineswar Suresh/Holden Koons (WFU) def. Krish Arora/Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-1

2. No. 80 Andres Martin/Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Matthews Thomson/Filippo Moroni (WFU) 3-5, DNF

3. Luciano Tacchi/Luca Pow (WFU) def. Keshav Chopra/Elias Shokry (GT) 6-3*

Order of finish: 1,3*

*Clinched

Singles

1. No. 31 Filippo Moroni (WFU) def. No. 11 Andres Martin (GT) 6-3, 6-2

2. No. 73 Dhakshineswar Suresh def. No. 93 Keshav Chopra (GT) 7-5, 6-4

3. Marcus McDaniel (GT) vs. Matthew Thomson (WFU) 6-7 (4-7), 2-2, DNF

4. Luciano Tacchi (WFU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-2, 6-2

5. Krish Arora (GT) vs. Luca Pow (WFU) 3-6, 4-4, DNF

6. Rohan Sachdev (GT) vs. Holden Koons (WFU) 6-7 (2-7), 3-3, DNF

Order of finish: 4,1,2*

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.