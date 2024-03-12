No. 25 Georgia Tech Set to Battle No. 5 Georgia

THE FLATS – No. 25 Georgia Tech (18-7, 6-0 ACC) will travel up the road to Athens for a Wednesday midweek game against No. 5/7 Georgia (20-3, 0-0 SEC). First pitch is set for 6 pm on SEC Network +. This will be the first Top 25 meeting between the two schools since 2011 after the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 25 in this week’s Softball America poll. The Jackets will bring a 15-game winning streak, the third longest active streak in the nation, with them to this year’s edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.

Game Information

No. 25 Georgia Tech (18-7, 6-0 ACC) at No. 5/7 Georgia (20-3, 0-0 SEC)

Wednesday, March 13 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: SECN+

Storylines

• Georgia Tech softball has been ranked in a national poll for the first time since 2012, coming in at No. 25 in Softball America’s Week 5 poll and receiving votes in the most recent ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

• Tech has won 15 games in a row, the 3rd longest streak in DI & the longest since setting the program record (19) in 2007.

• The Jackets have tied the program record for the best start to ACC play, going 6-0 for the first time since 2002.

• Tech swept its first ACC series vs. Pitt. All three games ended in a run-rule – the 1st run-rule ACC sweep in program history.

• GT swept an ACC series on the road (last week at NC State) for the first time since 2018.

• The Jackets have won four of six ACC games via mercy-rule, tied for the most ACC run-rule victories since 2010 (6).

• Tech has come from behind in 11 of its 18 victories so far, defeating opponents by an average margin of 5.4 runs, with five come-from-behind wins ending via run-rule, including Sunday.

• GT has now hit 48 home runs this season, the most among Power 5 teams and 2nd most in Division I. The Jackets have tied their total HR output from last season while playing in less than half of the total games.

• The Yellow Jacket offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 10 across DI in batting average (8th – .352), on-base % (7th – .447), slugging % (4th – .645), OPS (5th – 1.092) and walks (5th – 100).

• Tech is the only team in the nation with 3 players at 9 HR or more (Sara Beth Allen, Mallorie Black and Madison Dobbins) – those three players all own 9 HR this year, tied for the most in the ACC. Their combined 27 home runs would be the third most in the ACC, behind only Virginia Tech and Florida St.

• Dobbins leads the ACC and is 6th in the nation with 34 RBI, the most in Division I among outfielders.

• Tech is the only team in the nation with mutliple players in the Top 10 for RBI – Dobbins (6th – 34) & Black (9th – 32) – and the only team with three players in the Top 25 – Dobbins (6th – 34), Black (9th – 32) & Tiffany Domingue (23rd – 28)

• Georgia Tech leads the ACC in runs (189), doubles (43), home runs (48), RBI (176), slugging pct (.645) and walks (100) this season, while owning the second-best fielding percentage in the conference (.974).

• Sara Beth Allen leads the ACC in on-base+slugging (1.493), owning the second-best slugging percentage (.910) and the fourth best on-base (.583). She is second in the ACC and 3rd in Division I in walks, drawing 22 free bases.

• Mallorie Black and Ella Edgmon are first and second in the conference in runs scored, coming in at 30 and 29 respectively. Edgmon has scored 14 runs in ACC play already, the only player in the conference with double digit runs scored.

• Softball America ranked four Jackets in their Top 10 position rankings: Allen was named No. 1 among UTL, Black No. 2 for 3B, Dobbins No. 10 in the outfield and Domingue No. 10 at 2B.

• The GT pitching staff has allowed only 10 runs through the first six games of ACC play, the fewest runs allowed through six ACC games since 2005.

• Chandler Dennis notched her third save of the season over the weekend. It was her 8th career save – the second-most in program history, eight shy of the program record. Blake Neleman’s next save will tie her for 3rd on the all-time list.

• Neleman is one strikeout away from becoming just the second GT pitcher with 600 career strikeouts (Jessica Sallinger).

• GT has turned 15 double plays this season, tied with Texas Tech and Baylor for the most among Power 5 teams and tied for the fourth most across all of Division I.

• Kinsey Norton has not allowed a run in any of her previous six appearances (12.0 innings).

• 19 of the 24 players on the GT roster hail from Georgia. 34 of the 47 players in today’s game are Georgia natives.

