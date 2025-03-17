No. 24 Women’s Tennis Blanks ODU, 4-0

THE FLATS – No. 24 Georgia Tech women’s tennis cruised to a 4-0 victory over Old Dominion on Monday morning at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets picked up the doubles point and three singles victories to improve to 8-7 overall.

DOUBLES

Georgia Tech took courts one and two to claim the doubles point and early match lead. Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach wrapped up first on court two, pocketing a 6-2 win over Lidiia Rasskouskaia and Ulyana Romanova. The Yellow Jackets broke open a 2-2 standstill, winning the next four games to seal the victory.

Scarlett Nicholson and Kylie Bilchev clinched the doubles point from court one. The pair jumped out with a 3-0 lead over Sofia Johnson and Victoria Matasova before the Monarchs rallied back to 3-2. Tech held strong and rattled off the next three games to clinch a 6-2 match for the 1-0 match lead.

SINGLES

With three straight-set singles victories, the Yellow Jackets quickly secured the match win. Taly Licht added to the scoreboard from court five, dropping only four games en route to a 6-2, 6-2 rout of Victoria Matasova. The freshman picked up her sixth dual win with the victory that pushed Tech in front, 2-0.

Competing on court two, Cruz put the Yellow Jackets on the brink of victory, rolling to a straight-set decision over Kira Matushkina. After dropping only one game in the first set, 6-1, Cruz dominated the second set, 6-0, to put Georgia Tech up, 3-0, in the match.

Nicholson proved to be the deciding match, collecting a top-10 victory from the No. 1 court over Johnson. The Jacket jumped out with a 4-0 lead in the first set and took the opener, 6-3. Nicholson carried momentum into the second set with a 2-0 lead and clinched the win, 6-3, 6-3.

Georgia Tech returns to Atlantic Coast Conference play this upcoming weekend, welcoming Syracuse and Boston College on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The Orange visit on Friday, March 21 at 4 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Scarlett Nicholson/Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Sofia Johnson/Victoria Matasova (ODU) 6-2

2. Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. Lidiia Rasskouskaia/Ulyana Romanova (ODU) 6-2

3. Taly Licht/Meera Jesudason (GT) vs. Marina Markina/Kira Matushkina (ODU) 5-4, DNF

Order of finish: 2,1*

Singles

1. No. 94 Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. No. 10 Sofia Johnson (ODU) 6-3, 6-3*

2. No. 113 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Kira Matushkina (ODU) 6-1, 6-0

3. Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Lidiia Rasskouskaia (ODU) 3-6, 6-4, 1-1, DNF

4. Given Roach (GT) vs. Ulyana Romanova (ODU) 6-1, 4-6, DNF

5. Taly Licht (GT) def. Victoria Matasova (ODU) 6-2, 6-2

6. Olivia Carneiro (GT) vs. Marina Markina (ODU) 5-7, 4-2, DNF

Order of finish: 5,2,1*

Full Steam Ahead

