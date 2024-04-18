No. 24 Jackets Drop Heartbreaker to Clemson, 4-3

CARY, N.C. – No. 24 Georgia Tech won the doubles point and saw singles victories from Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura, but Clemson rallied in singles play to take a 4-3 win in the second round of the ACC Championship on Thursday evening. The Yellow Jackets moved to 13-9 overall with the loss.

Doubles

It took less than 30 minutes for Georgia Tech to clinch the doubles point and early match lead. On court three, Kylie Bilchev and Scarlett Nicholson jumped out with an early lead and rolled to a 6-0 triumph over Sophia Hatton and Alina Tsyurpalevych. Lee and Sharabura clinched the point from the top position where the pair collected a 6-3 decision. Facing Jenna Thompson and Eleni Louka, the Jackets broke open a 3-2 lead to seal the win, 6-3.

Singles

The match would come down to the final point as Georgia Tech and Clemson stood tied at 3-all after five matches of singles play finished. Lee wrapped up first, pushing Tech in front, 2-0, by pocketing a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Louka, but Clemson rallied back and won the next three matches to take a 3-2 lead. The Tigers got on the scoreboard from court three where Danielle Medvedeva topped Alejandra Cruz, 6-3, 6-2, before Hatton defeated Nicholson on court four, 7-5, 6-2, setting up a 2-all match score.

Clemson gained its first lead when Mayorova picked up a 6-3, 7-5 decision over Bilchev on court two. But Sharabura cut the momentum, winning a three-set battle on court five against Thompson. Sharabura won the first set, 7-6 (2), but Thompson forced a deciding third set, taking the second, 6-2. The Jacket jumped out with a 4-1 lead in the final set and sealed the win, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-1, to tie the match at 3-all.

All eyes turned to court six where Mahak Jain faced off against Leigh Van Zyl. After dropping the first set, 6-4, Jain pushed the match into a third set, capturing the second, 6-4. Jain looked on pace to win the match, leading 4-1 in the final set, but Van Zyl rallied back and won the next four games to take a 5-4 lead. Van Zyl had a chance to serve out the match at 40-0, but Jain fought off four match points to tie the set at 5-5. The Tiger regrouped and took the next two games to pocket the match, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, and seal the 4-3 Clemson win.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. No. 16 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Jenna Thompson/Eleni Louka (CU) 6-3*

2. No. 52 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) vs. Cristina Mayorova/Leigh Van Zyl (CU) 5-3, DNF

3. Kylie Bilchev/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Sophia Hatton/Alina Tsyurpalevych (CU) 6-0

Order of finish: 3,1*

*Clinched

Singles

1. No. 44 Carol Lee (GT) def. Eleni Louka (CU) 6-2, 6-2

2. Cristina Mayorova (CU) def. Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-3, 7-5

3. Daniella Medvedeva (CU) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-3, 6-2

4. Sophia Hatton (CU) def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 7-5, 6-2

5. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Jenna Thompson (CU) 7-6 (7-2), 2-6, 6-1

6. Leigh Van Zyl (CU) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 6-4,4-6,7-5

Order of finish: 1,3,4,2,5,6*

