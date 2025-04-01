Nicholson Tabbed ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Scarlett Nicholson was voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week after collecting a trio of ranked wins last weekend, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Nicholson helped the Yellow Jackets split a pair of road matches this past weekend, cruising past Wake Forest, 4-0, before dropping a hard-fought 4-3 decision at No. 11 NC State on Sunday. At Wake Forest, Nicholson posted a pair of wins, partnering with Kylie Bilchev to clinch the doubles point with a top-100 triumph over Krystal Blanch and Makayla Mills. Nicholson carried momentum into singles play, clinching the match for Georgia Tech from the top singles position. Facing No. 53 Nevena Carton, Nicholson rebounded from dropping the first set to collect the victory in three, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, to seal the match at 4-0.

On Sunday, the Toronto, Canada native continued her impressive season, pocketing her fifth ranked singles victory of the season, coming against No. 27 Michaela Laki in straight-sets, 6-2, 7-5.

Nicholson boasts a 17-8 overall singles record this season, including a 12-4 dual record and 5-1 ledger against ACC opponents. With her marquee wins, Nicholson jumped to No. 36 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association national singles rankings released Tuesday.

This marks the first ACC Player of the Week accolade for Nicholson. The Jacket was a two-time ACC Freshman of the Week last season.

Georgia Tech is back in action this weekend, traveling for its final two regular season road matches. The Yellow Jackets visit Louisville on Friday with first serve slated for 4 p.m.