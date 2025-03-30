No. 25 Jackets Drop 4-3 Decision at No. 11 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 25 Georgia Tech women’s tennis took No. 11 NC State to the final match, but could not pull out the win, dropping a 4-3 decision on the road Sunday afternoon. Georgia Tech moved to 11-8 overall and 5-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with the loss.

DOUBLES

NC State took all three doubles matches to claim the early match lead. The Wolfpack finished first on court three as Kristina Paskauskas and Michaela Laki topped Kate Sharabura and Taly Licht, 6-1. The point was sealed on court one when the nation’s second-ranked doubles team of Gabriella Broadfoot and Maddy Zampardo defeated Kylie Bilchev and Scarlett Nicholson, 6-2.

SINGLES

Georgia Tech rallied back in singles play, winning three matches to force the match down to the final court. NC State extended is lead to 2-0 with a straight-set win on court two before the Yellow Jackets got on the scoreboard, claiming the next two matches to finish.

Competing on court five, Licht held strong for a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Paskauskas to begin Tech’s rally before Nicholson evened the match from court one. Facing Laki, the Jacket jumped out with a 3-1 lead in the first set and took the set lead, 6-2. The opponents remained on serve at 5-all in the second set before Nicholson won the final two games to take the match, 6-2. 7-5.

With the match tied at 2-2, NC State regained the lead when Slama topped Olivia Carneiro on court six. But the lead was short-lived when Sharabura rebounded for a three-set win on court three. The senior dropped the first set, 6-2, to Zampardo, but regrouped and evened the match, taking the second set, 6-4. Sharabura carried on her momentum and took the win, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, to pull the match score to 3-all.

All eyes turned to court four for the deciding match where Given Roach challenged Broadfoot. Roach dropped the first set, 6-4, but Roach forced a deciding third set, claiming the second, 6-3. But Broadfoot jumped out with a 3-1 lead in the final set and clinched the match, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, to secure the win for NC State.

Georgia Tech continues this four-match road swing next weekend, traveling to Louisville and Notre Dame. The Yellow Jackets visit the Cardinals first on Friday, April 4. First serve is slated for 4 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. No. 2 Gabriella Broadfoot/Maddy Zampardo (NCSU) def. Scarlett Nicholson/Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-2*

2. Jasmine Conway/Anna Zyryanova (NCSU) def. No. 62 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) 6-2

3. Kristina Paskauskas/Michaela Laki (NCSU) def. Taly Licht/Kate Sharabura (GT) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,1*,2

Singles

1. No. 83 Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. No. 27 Michaela Laki (NCSU) 6-2, 7-5

2. Anna Zyryanova (NCSU) def. No. 97 Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-2, 6-3

3. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. No. 99 Maddy Zampardo (NCSU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

4. Gabriella Broadfoot (NCSU) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1*

5. Taly Licht (GT) def. Kristina Paskauskas (NCSU) 6-3, 7-6 (3)

6. No. 121 Mia Slama (NCSU) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 7-5, 6-2

Order of finish: 2,5,1,6,3,4*

