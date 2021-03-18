No. 23 Yellow Jackets Set to Take on Virginia Tech, Syracuse in ACC Pod

THE FLATS –No. 23 Georgia Tech volleyball (9-2, 9-2 ACC) will hit the road for its next ACC pod, traveling to take on Virginia Tech (5-6, 4-6 ACC) and Syracuse (5-5, 5-5 ACC) in Blacksburg, Va. on Friday and Saturday. The Yellow Jackets and Hokies will face off at 1 p.m. on Friday before a battle between the Jackets and the Orange at 1 p.m. on Saturday wraps up Georgia Tech’s weekend.

Friday, March 19 | No. 23 Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech | 1 p.m. | ACC Network Extra | Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, March 20 | No. 23 Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse | 1 p.m. | Live Stats

The 23rd-ranked Jackets wrapped up their fall slate with a 7-1 overall and conference record to lead the ACC. Following last weekend’s sweep of Boston College, Georgia Tech is currently tied for the league lead in conference wins at 9-2.

The Yellow Jackets won eight straight matches this season, including a stretch of five-straight sweeps over Florida State (twice), Wake Forest (twice) and Clemson. Georgia Tech also swept its first opponent of the spring season, Virginia.

Dating back to 2019, the Jackets have won 27 of their last 30 matches.

As a team, Georgia Tech currently leads the ACC and is ranked sixth in the nation in hitting percentage (0.317). The Yellow Jackets also lead the ACC and are 17 th in the NCAA in kills per set (14.32).

in the NCAA in kills per set (14.32). The Jackets rank second in the league in assists per set (13.05) and third in the conference in aces per set (1.50).

Junior outside hitter Mariana Brambilla ranks second in the ACC and 18th in the NCAA in kills per set (4.54) while also sitting in second in the conference and placing 19 th in the nation in points per set (5.11).

ranks second in the ACC and 18th in the NCAA in kills per set (4.54) while also sitting in second in the conference and placing 19 in the nation in points per set (5.11). Sophomore outside hitter Julia Bergmann currently leads the ACC in aces per set and is 20th in the NCAA averaging 0.55 per set.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech currently leads the all-time series over Virginia Tech, 16-10. The Yellow Jackets hold the longest win streak of the series, winning four straight matches from 2015-17. The Jackets have won five of the last six meetings, including the most recent contest with a 3-0 sweep on the road in 2019. Georgia Tech is 8-3 at home and 8-6 on the road against the Hokies.

The Yellow Jackets trail Syracuse 6-5 in the all-time series. Georgia Tech took the last match with a 3-1 win in 2019. The Jackets are 5-1 at home against the Orange.

