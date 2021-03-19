No. 23 Volleyball Sweeps Hokies in Dominant Fashion

Box Score

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Behind 15 kills from Julia Bergmann and 13 from Mariana Brambilla, No. 23 Georgia Tech volleyball made quick work of Virginia Tech on Friday afternoon with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-10) sweep at Cassell Coliseum.

Georgia Tech (10-2, 10-2 ACC) fell behind 2-0 in the first set, but after taking a 4-3 lead, the Yellow Jackets never trailed the rest of the match.

The Jackets hit .352 for the match, to just .109 for Virginia Tech (5-7, 4-7 ACC), and held significant advantages in kills (39-26), assists (37-24), blocks (4-1) and digs (39-28). The Hokies also committed 33 total errors (16 on attacks, seven on serves, eight on serve receive and two ball-handline miscues) compared to just 14 for Georgia Tech (nine attack, six serving, five reception, zero ball-handling).

Bergmann led the way with three of the Yellow Jackets’ seven aces and nine digs to go along with her match-high 15 kills. Brambilla also had nine digs to go along with her 13 kills on just 25 swings (.400 hitting percentage). Erin Moss led all players with two blocks and Maddie Tippett recorded a match-high 10 digs.

With the dominant victory, Georgia Tech has now won 28 of its last 31 matches dating back to 2019. The Yellow Jackets have also won 11 of their last 14 matches away from home.

The Jackets return to action on Saturday when they take on Syracuse at VT’s Cassell Coliseum. First serve for the Atlantic Coast Conference match is set for 1 p.m.